Gas cylinder explosion in Pakistan Supreme Court injures 12, courtroom severely damaged

At least 12 people were injured on Tuesday after a gas cylinder exploded in the basement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, triggering panic across the top court building. The blast occurred during repair work on the central air-conditioning system, according to SAMAA TV. The explosion caused chaos as lawyers, judges, and court staff rushed out of the building for safety. Courtroom number 6 reportedly suffered major damage from the impact of the explosion. At the time, Justices Ali Baqar Najafi and Shahzad Malik were hearing a case in the courtroom.

The injured, mostly technicians and maintenance staff working near the air-conditioning plant, were immediately taken to nearby hospitals. Three were admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, while the remaining nine were treated at Polyclinic hospital. Islamabad Inspector General of Police Ali Nasir Rizvi confirmed that two individuals were in critical condition, including an AC technician who sustained severe burns covering 80% of his body.

“The gas had been leaking in the canteen for several days,” Rizvi said, adding that experts confirmed the explosion was caused by a gas leak during ongoing maintenance work. The affected area included the basement canteen, which is used exclusively by Supreme Court staff.

The explosion reverberated through the lower floors of the Supreme Court complex, causing widespread panic. Hearings were underway in several courtrooms when the blast occurred. Security forces and rescue teams arrived at the scene within minutes, evacuating staff and securing the building.

A video circulating on social media showed structural damage to parts of the Supreme Court and the chaos that ensued after the explosion.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on how a gas leak in a sensitive area of the top court building went undetected for days. The Supreme Court temporarily suspended hearings in the affected courtroom while repairs are carried out.

This explosion is the latest in a series of gas cylinder-related accidents in South Asia, raising concerns over safety standards in public and institutional buildings.