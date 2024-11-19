G20 Summit spotlight: PM Modi unveils India's bold vision for sustainable development | READ

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/X PM Modi at the G20 Summit

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro where he emphasised his speech over India's commitment to sustainable development while withholding the principles of the Paris Agreement. He stressed the initiatives India has undertaken in sectors like housing, water resources, energy and sanitation which have contributed to a more sustainable future. Notably, PM Modi who is currently in Brazil, was addressing the event on the topic- "Sustainable Development and Energy Transition".

The Prime Minister underscored how India has achieved the Paris Agreement goals ahead of the schedule. It is worth mentioning the Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 Parties at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris, France, on 12 December 2015. It entered into force on 4 November 2016.

Its overarching goal is to hold “the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels” and pursue efforts “to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.”

"We in India, guided by our cultural values, have been the first to fulfil the Paris Agreement commitments ahead of schedule. Building on this, we are accelerating towards more ambitious goals in sectors like renewable energy. Our effort of the world’s largest solar rooftop programme is an example of the same," said PM Modi.

Further, the Prime Minister stressed how India has been assisting Global South with affordable climate finance and technology access. "From launching the Global Biofuels Alliance and promoting ‘One Sun One World One Grid’ to planting a billion trees under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, we continue to work actively towards sustainable progress," he noted.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.