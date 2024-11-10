Brampton temple attack: Canada Police arrests Khalistani protest organiser, four held so far

Follow us on Image Source : X Canada Hindu temple attack

Peel Region Police have made a new arrest related to a violent altercation that took place on November 3 at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada. The incident, which occurred during a pro-Khalistani demonstration, saw tensions between opposing groups escalate into physical confrontations. The violence was captured on video, and investigators are continuing their efforts to identify all individuals involved.

On Saturday, Peel Region Police confirmed the arrest of Inderjeet Gosal, a 35-year-old Brampton resident and a prominent member of the separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Gosal has been charged with assault with a weapon in connection with the violent clashes outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir. He was arrested on November 8 and released on conditions, with a court appearance scheduled for a later date.

Gosal is known to be a key figure within the SFJ organization, which advocates for an independent Sikh homeland in Punjab. He was also linked to the recent Khalistan referendum and had associations with the slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The altercation occurred on November 3 when a pro-Khalistani demonstration near the Hindu temple became violent. As tensions between opposing factions grew, physical assaults broke out, with individuals using flags and sticks to attack others. Several people were injured during the clash, and police swiftly responded to the scene.

According to Peel Region Police, a Strategic Investigation Team has been formed to examine the incidents that took place on both November 3 and 4. Investigators are reviewing hundreds of videos from the protest and are working to identify additional suspects. Authorities warned that such complex investigations take time, and further arrests may follow as more individuals are identified.

This incident is part of a broader wave of tensions between pro-Khalistani groups and Hindu communities in Canada, particularly following the 40th anniversary of the 1984 Sikh riots, which has been marked by violent protests in various locations.

A large demonstration outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 4 saw similar clashes, prompting widespread condemnation from both Indian officials and Canadian authorities.

In the wake of the altercation, Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya publicly condemned the actions of the pro-Khalistani extremists, clarifying that the attack was a criminal act rather than a Hindu-Sikh dispute. Arya's remarks came as the incident attracted significant attention, including criticism from the Indian government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the "deliberate attack" and called out the "cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats" in Canada.

The attack also prompted protests outside the temple, which later spread to other parts of the Greater Toronto Area, including Mississauga.

Meanwhile, tensions were further heightened by the involvement of a Canadian police officer, Harinder Sohi, who was suspended after being caught on camera holding a Khalistan flag during a pro-Khalistani demonstration.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the clashes and are committed to holding those responsible accountable. As more evidence is gathered, Peel Region Police have pledged to take appropriate action against individuals involved in the violent acts.

As of now, several arrests have been made, and investigators are working diligently to ensure that justice is served in this ongoing case.

Further arrests anticipated

Peel Region Police have indicated that the investigation into the November 3-4 incidents is ongoing. With a significant amount of video evidence still under review, additional suspects may be identified and arrested in the coming weeks. Investigators have reassured the public that arrests will be made as suspects are confirmed through evidence, underscoring the complexity of such cases.

This case has drawn attention both locally and internationally, as it underscores the challenges faced by authorities in managing growing tensions between different communities and political groups in Canada.