Dick Cheney, ex-US Vice President to George W Bush, dies at 84 after decades of political influence Serving under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, Cheney was a key architect of post-9/11 US foreign policy, including the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

New Delhi:

Dick Cheney, one of the most influential and controversial vice presidents in American history, has died at the age of 84. His family announced on Tuesday that he passed away Monday night due to complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. Cheney served as vice president under President George W Bush from 2001 to 2009, becoming a defining figure of the post-9/11 era and a key architect of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

"For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation," his family said in a statement, praising his decades of public service and his devotion to family. "We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country."

A lifetime in public service

Cheney’s political career spanned more than four decades and several presidencies. He served as White House Chief of Staff under Gerald Ford, represented Wyoming in Congress for ten years, and was Secretary of Defence under George H.W. Bush, leading the Pentagon during the 1991 Persian Gulf War. Before joining the younger Bush’s administration, he headed Halliburton, a major oil and defence contractor.

As vice president, Cheney was widely viewed as a driving force behind US foreign and security policy, expanding executive powers and defending controversial counterterrorism practices. His tenure transformed the vice presidency into one of the most powerful roles in Washington.

Criticism, controversy and enduring influence

Cheney’s legacy remains deeply divisive. Supporters saw him as a decisive leader during turbulent times; critics viewed him as a symbol of government overreach and the flawed rationale for the Iraq War. His influence waned toward the end of Bush’s second term as legal and political challenges mounted against his policies.

A lifelong conservative, Cheney broke ranks with his party in later years, publicly opposing Donald Trump and endorsing Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. He also staunchly defended his daughter, former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, in her criticism of Trump’s role in the January 6 Capitol attack.

A life of resolve

A survivor of five heart attacks and a heart transplant, Cheney once said he lived “on borrowed time.” Despite his battles with illness, he remained a steadfast figure in American politics—one whose shadow over Washington endures even after his passing.