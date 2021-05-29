Forged COVID vaccine certificates surface in Germany

Image Source : FILE/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Forged vaccine certificates surface in Germany.

Forged Covid-19 vaccination certificates are appearing in Germany, with the numbers expected to grow, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said on Saturday.

According to local police authorities, in Bavaria alone there have been "a number of cases in the low double-digits", dpa news agency reported.

"Compared to other criminal offers of personal and identity documents, the forgery of vaccination certificates is still a minor phenomenon in numerical terms," a BKA spokesman said.

"However, an increase in demand and thus also in the supply of forged vaccination certificates is expected due to the legal relaxations for vaccinated persons."

Also Read: IAF aircraft to airlift medical supplies from Germany

Also Read: Germany to vaccinate children over 12 against Covid from June 7

Latest World News