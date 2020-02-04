Fact Check: Can garlic protect you from Coronavirus?

With coronavirus claiming multiple lives in China, there is rumor-mongering on the methods of prevention of the epidemic. A message going viral on social media claimed that doctors found garlic and the water it was boiled in, as a cure for coronavirus. It further went on to say that the disease will be treated overnight after consuming it. But before you believe it, here's a reality check.

No evidence, says WHO

The World Health Organisation, or WHO, said garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. Having said that, the WHO clarified there is no evidence that eating garlic protected people from the new coronavirus. WHO has also said that even antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria. The new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus and, therefore, antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment. However, if you are hospitalized for the 2019-nCoV, you may receive antibiotics because bacterial co-infection is possible.

Are there any medicines to prevent or treat the new coronavirus?

So far, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). However, those infected with the virus should receive appropriate care to relieve and treat symptoms, and those with severe illness should receive optimized supportive care. Some specific treatments are under investigation and will be tested through clinical trials.