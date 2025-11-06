FAA plans to reduce air traffic by 10 per cent amid govt shutdown: Which airports might be affected? The new airspace restrictions will take effect on Friday, including a 10 per cent reduction in flight capacity across 40 locations, which will impact approximately 4,000 flights nationwide.

Washington:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it will reduce air traffic by 10 per cent across 40 major markets starting Friday morning to ensure travel safety, as air traffic controllers continue to show signs of strain during the ongoing government shutdown.

The move is expected to impact thousands of flights nationwide, as the FAA manages more than 44,000 flights each day, including commercial passenger, cargo, and private aircraft.

Air traffic controllers have been working unpaid since the shutdown began on October 1, and most have been on duty six days a week while putting in mandatory overtime.

Which airports might be affected?

The head of the FAA did not immediately specify which airports would be affected by the 10 per cent air traffic reduction, but said that the restrictions will remain in place as long as necessary to maintain safety. The FAA is expected to release the list of 40 high-traffic airports impacted by the flight cuts on Thursday.

While the FAA has not yet disclosed the specific locations that will be affected by the air traffic reductions, it has historically identified 30 core airports, including major hubs in Atlanta, Boston, New York City, and Dallas-Fort Worth, among others. According to Politico, these airports are likely to be among the affected facilities as the agency moves to manage flight volumes during the ongoing government shutdown.

On Tuesday, more than 2,900 flights were delayed as the FAA imposed restrictions in Phoenix and Houston, while Denver, Detroit, and New York City also experienced disruptions due to staffing shortages. According to FlightAware's "Misery Map," delays and cancellations continue to ripple across several major hubs.

Why is the FAA reducing flight capacity?

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, citing growing staffing pressures and safety reports indicating growing fatigue among air traffic controllers, said he and US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy did not want to wait until the situation reached a crisis point.

"We're not going to wait for a safety problem to truly manifest itself when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating," Bedford said. "The system is extremely safe today and will be extremely safe tomorrow. If the pressures continue to build even after we take these measures, we’ll come back and take additional measures."

He and Duffy said they would meet with airline executives later Wednesday to determine how to implement the reduction in flights. Bedford said a list of the selected airports would be released sometime on Thursday.

(With AP inputs)

