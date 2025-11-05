'Trump wasn't on the ballot...': US President cites it as reason for Republicans' loss in local polls Donald Trump blamed his absence and the shutdown for Republican defeats in key US mayoral and governor races. Democrats secured three major wins including Zohran Mamdani's historic New York City Mayor victory. The results have energised the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm battle.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump reacted sharply to the Republican losses in several important mayoral and gubernatorial contests that were held recently. The results included Democrat Zohran Mamdani's big win in New York City. Trump wrote on Truth Social that according to pollsters, "Trump wasn't on the ballot, and shutdown, were the two reasons that Republicans lost elections tonight." Trump's remarks on the election losses are consistent with his previous statements, where he has expressed dissatisfaction with the election outcomes. He had also warned that federal funding to New York could be at risk if Mamdani won the election, calling him a "Communist lunatic" and a "disaster waiting to happen."

Democrats gain momentum ahead of midterms

These remarks came soon after Democrats swept three crucial races on Tuesday. This was the first major round of elections since Trump assumed office in January. The results have given the Democratic Party fresh energy and a confidence boost as they prepare for the upcoming congressional midterm elections next year.

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL )Trump's post on Truth Social.

Zohran Mamdani creates history in New York

In New York City, 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani scripted history by winning the race for Mayor. He has now become the first South Asian and Muslim to take charge of America's largest city. In Virginia and New Jersey, Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill also registered strong victories in the gubernatorial contests with comfortable margins. Mamdani had upset Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor and was declared victorious in June this year. With Mamdani’s win, New York City and the US entered a new political and ideological era with the democratic socialist now at the helm of the citadel of capitalism.

(With inputs from AP)

