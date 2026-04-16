Europe has only six weeks of jet fuel supply left amid West Asia tensions: Energy agency chief

Paris:

Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, Europe is likely to face a severe aviation fuel shortage within weeks as the ongoing Iran conflict continues to disrupt global energy supplies. The warning comes from Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, who said the region may have only "6 weeks or so of jet fuel left" if supply routes remain blocked.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Birol cautioned that airlines could soon be forced to cancel flights due to the fuel crunch. "If the Strait of Hormuz isn't reopened, I can tell you soon we will hear the news that some of the flights from city A to city B might be cancelled as a result of lack of jet fuel," he added. The disruption is largely linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz -- a key route for global oil and gas shipments which has been affected by the ongoing Iran war.

'Largest energy crisis with global fallout

Birol described the situation as "the largest energy crisis we have ever faced", highlighting its far-reaching consequences. Drawing a sharp analogy, he said, "In the past there was a group called Dire Straits.' It's a dire strait now, and it is going to have major implications for the global economy." He warned that prolonged disruption will worsen economic growth prospects and push inflation higher worldwide.

Asia to face immediate impact, India among key nations

According to the IEA chief, Asian countries that depend heavily on Middle Eastern energy supplies will be the first to feel the impact. He specifically mentioned Japan, South Korea, India, China, Pakistan and Bangladesh as being on the "front line" of the crisis. "The front line is the Asian countries," Birol said, adding that the ripple effects will eventually spread to Europe and the Americas.

Rising fuel prices likely across the globe

The energy crunch is expected to drive up fuel costs across sectors. Birol said consumers may soon face "higher petrol (gasoline) prices, higher gas prices, high electricity prices", with some regions being hit harder than others. The situation remains fluid, but global markets are closely watching developments around the Strait of Hormuz, as its reopening could ease the pressure on energy supplies, Birol added.

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