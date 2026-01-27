EU Council President Antonia Costa shows his passport mid speech, calls India-EU ties 'personal' EU Council President Antonia Costa said the conclusion of trade negotiations between India and the EU marks an important step forward. He recalled that the talks were relaunched during a meeting he hosted in May 2021, in his earlier role.

New Delhi:

European Council President Antonio Costa drew attention on Tuesday when he held up his Overseas Indian Citizen (OCI) card during a joint press meet in the national capital. The gesture added a personal touch to a major diplomatic moment between India and the European Union. Calling the occasion special, Costa said his connection with India goes beyond politics.

“I'm the President of the European Council, but I'm also an overseas Indian citizen. Then, as you can imagine, for me it has a special meaning. I'm very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father's family came from and the connection between Europe and India is something personal to me.”

Trade talks reach a milestone

Costa said the conclusion of trade negotiations between India and the EU marks an important step forward. He recalled that the talks were relaunched during a meeting he hosted in May 2021, in his earlier role. “We conclude today our trade negotiations… Our summit sends a clear message to the world. At a time when the global order is being fundamentally reshaped, the European Union and India stand together as strategic and reliable partners.”

He added that as the world’s two largest democracies, India and the EU are working together to bring real benefits to their citizens and to support peace, stability, and sustainable growth.

FTA of historic importance: Costa

Underlining the role of trade, Costa said India and the EU must work together for shared prosperity and security. “Trade is a crucial geopolitical stabiliser and the fundamental source of economic growth… That’s why the FTA is of historic importance,” he said.

PM Modi welcomes agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the conclusion of the India–EU Free Trade Agreement, describing it as more than just a business deal. He called it “not just a trade agreement, but a blueprint for shared prosperity.” The Prime Minister noted that India–EU relations have grown rapidly in recent years, driven by shared democratic values, strong economic cooperation, and close people-to-people ties. He also pointed out that bilateral trade between India and the EU has reached EUR 180 billion.

PM Modi said cooperation between India and the EU now covers key areas such as strategic technology, clean energy, digital governance, and development projects, with decisions aimed at benefiting all sections of society.

Key agreements signed

Several important documents were signed and exchanged during the visit. The India–EU Security and Defence Partnership was signed by EU Vice President Kaja Kallas and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Comprehensive Framework on Cooperation on Mobility was signed by EU Trade Commissioner Marcos Sefcovic and EAM Jaishankar.

Other agreements included cooperation on disaster risk management, the formation of a green hydrogen task force, an MoU between the Reserve Bank of India and the European Securities and Markets Authority, and an administrative arrangement on advanced electronic seals and sign