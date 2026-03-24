EU-Australia seals free trade agreement, new defence tie-up after years of stalemate: What it means

Canberra:

The European Union (EU) and Australia on Tuesday finalised the text of a long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTP), marking a major diplomatic breakthrough after negotiations collapsed two years ago over disagreements on red meat access and the use of European-origin labels such as prosecco. The agreement follows extensive talks that first began in 2018 and were revived recently to overcome earlier deadlocks.

Leaders sign pact in Canberra

The deal was formally signed at the Australian Parliament House by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Both sides view the pact as a strategic step to diversify trade ties, reduce dependence on China and cushion themselves against unpredictable US tariff swings. Albanese described the moment as historic, stating, "Today marks a defining moment in the relationship between Australia and the European Union." He added that Australia and the European Union have signed a landmark trade deal after eight years of negotiations.

New defence partnership to boost security cooperation

Alongside the trade agreement, the leaders announced a fresh defence partnership aimed at deepening military cooperation. The initiative also sets the stage for negotiations that could see Australia become an associate member of Horizon Europe, the EU's research and innovation framework, opening new avenues in strategic science and technology collaboration.

Key trade provisions affecting producers

Under the new arrangement, Australian prosecco producers will have ten years before they must stop using the name on export labels, aligning with EU geographical indication rules. The trade deal also commits the EU to opening two tariff rate quotas totalling 30,600 metric tons for Australian red meat, with 55 per cent of that volume duty-free. In return, the pact strengthens the EU's access to critical raw materials to enhance supply chain security across key industrial sectors.

What is the European Union?

The European Union (EU) is a unique economic and political union of 27 member states, primarily located in Europe, with over 450 million citizens. It operates as a single market and allows free movement of goods, services, capital, and people, with a shared currency,the euro, used by many member states. The 27 members are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

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