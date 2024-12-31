Ethiopia tragedy: Truck carrying overcrowded wedding guests plunges into river, 66 killed

Follow us on Image Source : AP People view a truck that fell off the Gelan Bridge as it was returning from a wedding ceremony in the southern Sidama region of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa: At least 66 people have died after a truck plunged into a river in southern Ethiopia, a hospital director said on Monday. The accident took place on Sunday when an old, overcrowded truck that was contracted by wedding guests fell off the Gelan Bridge, where villagers said traffic crashes have happened before.

The medical director at Bona General Hospital in the southern Sidama region, Lemma Lagide, said that 64 people died on site and two others at the hospital. He said those patients in need of more sophisticated critical care were transferred to a bigger hospital in Hawassa.

Delays in rescue efforts in the remote village were blamed for the high number of casualties. Villagers said they tried to save people from the raging river only with sticks.

Image Source : APPeople view a truck that fell off the Gelan Bridge as it was returning from a wedding ceremony in the southern Sidama region of Ethiopia

Why wedding guests were travelling on trucks?

A villager, Serak Boko, told news agency AP that moments before the accident, music was blasting out of the truck and people dressed in suits were dancing and waving. It is common for people in rural Ethiopia to hire trucks instead of buses to transport them to social events like weddings because they are more affordable and carry many people. Most of those on the truck were men because they are culturally required to escort the bride from her home to the groom's house.

Image Source : APPeople view a truck that fell off the Gelan Bridge as it was returning from a wedding ceremony in the southern Sidama region of Ethiopia

“The area always has regular accidents around the river as it is poorly constructed,” said resident Fasil Atara, referring to the road lacking bumps and warnings. With desolate infrastructure and overcrowded public transportation, Ethiopia has had similar accidents in the past. In August, 38 people died after a bus rolled over in Amhara region.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: Ethiopia landslide death count could rise to 500, says UN as search operation enters 4th day | VIDEO