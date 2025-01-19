My dear India, you’re not just incredible..: Garcetti pens down emotional note as he bids farewell as US envoy

Follow us on Image Source : US AMBASSADOR ERIC GARCETTI/ X ACCOUNT Eric Garcetti pens an emotional note

Eric Garcetti, the outgoing US Ambassador to India, penned down an emotional note calling the country his second home, as he said that his heart is full as he leaves as a 'lifelong friend and supporter' of India-US friendship. In a post on X, Garcetti said India had given him a 'family of friends' and lasting memories.

Earlier, Garcetti met PM Modi, and he acknowledged his and US President Joe Biden's contribution to US-India ties. On his meeting with PM Modi, he said, "Had a great final visit with PM Modi with my family. It’s clear that he and President Biden have raised our compelling and consequential U.S.-India partnership to new heights."