Sunday, January 19, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. My dear India, you’re not just incredible..: Garcetti pens down emotional note as he bids farewell as US envoy

My dear India, you’re not just incredible..: Garcetti pens down emotional note as he bids farewell as US envoy

Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador to India, has penned down an emotional note in which he refers India as his second home. Earlier, he met PM Modi and acknowledged his contribution to India-US ties.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit New Delhi Published : Jan 19, 2025 16:48 IST, Updated : Jan 19, 2025 16:48 IST
Eric Garcetti pens an emotional note
Image Source : US AMBASSADOR ERIC GARCETTI/ X ACCOUNT Eric Garcetti pens an emotional note

Eric Garcetti, the outgoing US Ambassador to India, penned down an emotional note calling the country his second home, as he said that his heart is full as he leaves as a 'lifelong friend and supporter' of India-US friendship. In a post on X, Garcetti said India had given him a 'family of friends' and lasting memories. 

Earlier, Garcetti met PM Modi, and he acknowledged his and US President Joe Biden's contribution to US-India ties. On his meeting with PM Modi, he said, "Had a great final visit with PM Modi with my family. It’s clear that he and President Biden have raised our compelling and consequential U.S.-India partnership to new heights."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement