Friday, July 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi on becoming most followed world leader on X

Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi on becoming most followed world leader on X

Elon Musk congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the most followed world leader on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, surpassing 100 million followers.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2024 23:48 IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi
Image Source : X/ @NARENDRAMODI Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi

On Friday (July 19), Tesla CEO Elon Musk extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving a significant milestone on X (formerly Twitter).

Musk took to X to acknowledge PM Modi's accomplishment, stating, "Congratulations PM Narendra Modi on being the most followed world leader."

This congratulatory message came after PM Modi’s X handle surpassed 100 million followers, making him the most followed world leader on the platform. In addition to surpassing other Indian politicians, Modi has outpaced several prominent global figures, including U.S. President Joe Biden, the ruler of Dubai, and Pope Francis, to become the most followed personality among world leaders.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement