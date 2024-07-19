Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi on becoming most followed world leader on X

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @NARENDRAMODI Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi

On Friday (July 19), Tesla CEO Elon Musk extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving a significant milestone on X (formerly Twitter).

Musk took to X to acknowledge PM Modi's accomplishment, stating, "Congratulations PM Narendra Modi on being the most followed world leader."

This congratulatory message came after PM Modi’s X handle surpassed 100 million followers, making him the most followed world leader on the platform. In addition to surpassing other Indian politicians, Modi has outpaced several prominent global figures, including U.S. President Joe Biden, the ruler of Dubai, and Pope Francis, to become the most followed personality among world leaders.