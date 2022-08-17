Elon Musk says he is 'buying Manchester United' amid court battle with Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : AP FILE - Elon Musk speaks during a news conference

Highlights I support the left half of the Republican Party and right half of the Democratic Party, Musk tweeted

I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome, he further wrote on Twitter

It was not clear if Musk was serious about buying Manchester United

Elon Musk has now set his eyes on buying the English football club Manchester United, as per what is suggested by his latest social media post.

"To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party," Tesla's chief executive officer (CEO) tweeted.

"Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk added.

The development comes after the failed Twitter bid that has left Musk in an arduous legal battle.

Though it was not clear if Musk was serious about buying Manchester United, however, his post has definetely left ManU fans calling for the exit of the current American owner Glazer family, owing to poor performance by the club in recent years.

In the backdrop of a failed acquisition bid, Elon Musk is locked in a court battle with Twitter.

The microblogging website and the world's richest man are now heading to trial after Musk sought to abandon his deal to acquire Twitter over what he says is a misrepresentation of fake accounts on the site.

Twitter is trying to compel Musk to follow through on the deal while accusing him of sabotaging it because it no longer served his interests.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Elon Musk sells $7B in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight

Latest World News