Election 2024: Cong to hold two-day camp to discuss social media strategy for upcoming polls

The Congress will hold a two-day camp in Maharashtra's Nagpur on May 28 and 29 to discuss social media strategy for the upcoming elections and ways to counter the spread of misinformation, a party functionary said on Thursday.

The party's social media office-bearers from across the country will participate in the 'Social Media Navsankalp Camp', said Vishal Muttemwar, the chairman of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee's (MPCC) social media department said.

Experts from the field will guide the participants and discussions will be held on the strategy for the upcoming elections, ways to counter the spread of misinformation, and creating public awareness, he said.

MPCC chief Nana Patole, senior leader Ashok Chavan, AICC social media head Rohan Gupta and several other leaders will guide the participants on May 28, while senior leaders Jayram Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Balasaheb Thorat, Alka Lamba and others will address the convention on May 29, Muttemwar said. As many as 325 participants from Maharashtra and 210 from other parts of the country will attend the camp, he added.

