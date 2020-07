Image Source : PTI Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Hindukush region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Hindukush region today. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 09:50 am.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property because of the earthquake.

