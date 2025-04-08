Advertisement
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits Indonesia's western Aceh province, no Tsunami alert issued

The tremors occurred at 2:48 am on Tuesday (local time), with the epicenter located 62 km southeast of Sinabang city in Simeulue Regency, at a depth of 30 km below the sea.

The image has been used for representative purposes only. Image Source : FILE
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Earthquake in Indonesia: An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Indonesia's western Aceh province early Tuesday, according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG). The tremor was initially recorded at 6.2 magnitude, but was later revised down. As per Xinhua news agency, the tremors occurred at 2:48 am (local time), with the epicenter located 62 km southeast of Sinabang city in Simeulue Regency, at a depth of 30 km below the sea. However, no Tsunami alert has been issued so far. 

More details to be added. 

 

