Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes near Masohi, Indonesia There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and further details are awaited. Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay alert for possible aftershocks.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck 132 km north-northwest of Masohi, Indonesia, at 17:32 UTC, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake occurred at a depth of 32 km beneath the Earth’s surface.