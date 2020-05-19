Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Japan, no tsunami risk so far

Image Source : PTI 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan's Fukushima (Representational image)

A 5.3-Magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's Fukushima prefecture on Tuesday. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor was centred offshore, with its epicentre at a latitude of 37.5 degrees north and a longitude of 141.5 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The weather agency has not issued a tsunami warning or advisory as a result of the offshore quake. There have been no immediate reports of major damage or injuries as a result of the quake.

Japan's nuclear watchdog has not, as yet, issued any warning about irregularities or abnormalities at the stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, or the Onagawa nuclear power plant in the neighbouring Miyagi prefecture.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage