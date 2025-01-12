EAM Jaishankar to represent India at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20: MEA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be paying a visit to the US to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. During his visit, Jaishankar will also hold meetings with representatives of the incoming Trump administration, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

Jaishankar to hold meetings with new adiministration's representatives: MEA

"On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the swearing-in ceremony of President-Elect Donald J.Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America," it said.

"During the visit, the external affairs minister will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming administration, as also some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion," the MEA said in a statement.

It is for the second time Trump will be the US President. He served as the 45th President of the US from January 2017 to January 2021.

There have been concerns in many countries over the Trump administration's policy on a range of sensitive issues including tariffs, climate change and overall foreign policy priorities against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia.

When EAM met Trump's NSA pick

Earlier, Jaishankar, who was on an official visit to the US from December 24 to 29, met Congressman Michael Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for National Security Advisor. Jaishankar's meeting with Waltz was the first high-profile meeting between the incoming Trump administration and the Indian government.

The discussion between Jaishankar and Waltz covered wide-ranging topics, including bilateral partnership between India and the United States as well as current global issues.

