Donald Trump sees no reason to return on Twitter after Elon Musk allows ex-President to rejoin

Donald Trump said he will continue with his own platform called Truth Social, developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) that is doing "phenomenally well".

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: November 21, 2022 9:15 IST
Image Source : AP Former US President Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump has snubbed Elon Musk for reinstating his account, saying he now does not see any reason for returning to Twitter.

Addressing a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting, Trump said, "I don't see any reason for it (returning to Twitter)."

The former US President said he will continue with his own platform called Truth Social, developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) that is doing "phenomenally well".

Based on a poll, the Twitter CEO on Sunday announced that Trump has been allowed to rejoin the micro-blogging platform.

Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated."

"Vox Populi, Vox Dei", he added, which means "the voice of the people is the voice of God".

Meanwhile, Sarah Rosen, Twitter's head of US content partnerships, announced she was quitting after Musk reinstated Trump account.

