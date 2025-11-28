Donald Trump says he will 'permanently pause migration' from third-world nations, remove those not asset to US Donald Trump stated that his goals will help in a 'major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations'. He stated that he will 'permanently pause migration' from third-world nations.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump issued a long statement on his social media platform Truth, stating that he will 'permanently pause migration from all third-world countries' and 'remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States.'

"Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many," Trump wrote on his Truth post.

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization," he added.

He reasoned his "goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorised and illegal Autopen approval process. Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!"

Meanwhile, the US President earlier shared a picture from the airlift from Afghanistan showing a huge crowd. "This is part of the horrendous airlift from Afghanistan. Hundreds of thousands of people poured into our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked. We will fix it, but will never forget what Crooked Joe Biden and his Thugs did to our Country!" he wrote further.

Meanwhile, Trump also lashed out at the 'refugee burden' in the US. "This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War II (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc.). As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for “prey” as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone," he wrote.