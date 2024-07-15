'Hatred took the man we loved the most': Ex-fire chief's sister who used body to shield family at Trump rally

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore (R), an attendee killed during gunfire at a campaign rally of Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump

The person shot and killed at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday was a 50-year-old volunteer firefighter who shielded his family to protect them as gunshots rang out, the state's Governor Josh Shapiro said on Sunday. The victim was identified as Corey Comperatore, according to his family's posting on Facebook. "The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore. The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most," the victim's sister said in the post on Sunday.

Volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore (R), an attendee killed during gunfire at a campaign rally of Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump

“He was a father. He was protecting his family from the bullets that were being fired and he lost his life, God love him,” said President Joe Biden, who added he was praying for the full recovery of the wounded.

Video: Moment when former US President Donald Trump attacked

Comperatore previously served as the chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department, according to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Shapiro said he had spoken to Comperatore's family and he relayed parts of the conversation to reporters. "Corey died a hero. Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally," Shapiro said. "Corey was the very best of us." Comperatore was survived by a wife and two daughters. "Corey was a girl dad," Shapiro said.

Volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore (3rd L), an attendee killed during gunfire at a campaign rally of Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is seen in this undated Buffalo Township Fire Company 27 handout photo

"Corey loves his family"

Shapiro added: "Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community and most especially Corey loves his family." Shapiro described the victim "as an avid supporter of the former president." Trump had just begun his speech at the Pennsylvania rally when the sound of shots rang out and it became apparent that Trump was also injured when a bullet grazed his right ear. The FBI has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the suspect in what the government is calling an assassination attempt on Trump.

"He never had a bad word"

Assistant Chief Ricky Heasley of Sarver, who knew Comperatore for more than a decade, remembered him as very outgoing and full of life. “He never had a bad word,” Heasley said. And in the front yard of the Comperatores’ two-story home in Butler County, a small memorial had sprung up of a US flag and small bunches of flowers. For Morehouse, Comperatore’s death was an emotional blow — but it also has inspired political action. Morehouse says he plans on casting a ballot for the first time in his life come November and he plans on checking Trump’s name.

“As soon as I heard what happened and then learned that it was to Corey, I went upstairs as soon as I got home and I registered to vote,” Morehouse said. “This is the first time I’ve ever voted and I think it will be in his memory.” A GoFundMe launched to support Comperatore’s family had already surpassed more than $696,000 in donations as of Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: Donald Trump's 48-year-old role in Jagannath Ratha Yatra: A tale of generosity and divine intervention