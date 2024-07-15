Donald Trump's 48-year-old role in Jagannath Ratha Yatra: A tale of generosity and divine intervention

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI Donald Trump after the "failed" assassination attempt (L) and Rath Yatra celebrations in Odisha (R)

Former US President Donald Trump was holding a campaign rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania - a key state in the November 5 election - when a 20-year-old man with an AR-15-style rifle got close enough to shoot at the former Republican president from a rooftop. He narrowly escaped an assassination attempt that he said presented an opportunity to bring the country together. However, Radharamn Das, an ISKCON spokesperson, connected this event to Trump's participation in the inaugural Rath Yatra in New York 48 years ago. He claimed Trump had helped in organising the Rath Yatra when he was just 30 years old and an emerging business tycoon.

When 30-year-old Trump helped ISKCON to organise the first Rath Yatra in NY

According to Das, in July 1976, the ISKCON devotees faced numerous challenges as they prepared for the first Rath Yatra procession in New York City. Securing a location to construct the monumental chariots for the parade seemed an insurmountable task. Despite persistent efforts and numerous rejections from property owners concerned about insurance liabilities, hope arrived in an unexpected form-- Trump.

Video: Moment when former US President Donald Trump attacked at Pennsylvania rally

He recalled that the Pennsylvania rail yard, an ideal location for building the raths, was newly acquired by Trump. However, when approached by the devotees with their request, scepticism loomed large. But, in a surprising turn of events, the spokesperson claimed Trump not only agreed but also provided his signed permission, allowing the devotees to use the open space for constructing the grand chariots of Lord Jagannath. The spokesperson called this act of generosity and support from Trump a pivotal moment in the history of Rath Yatra celebrations outside India.

Divine intervention: Then and now

Fast forward to today, as the world celebrates the nine-day Jagannath Rathayatra festival once more, a stark contrast unfolds. Donald Trump, now a prominent figure on the global stage, faced an assassination attempt. In a twist of fate, amidst this turmoil, the spirit of Jagannath seemed to reciprocate the favour bestowed upon His devotees nearly five decades ago, according to Radharamn Das.

He claimed the attack on Trump, a moment of crisis, echoed the divine intervention observed during the first Rath Yatra in New York City. He underscored just as Trump had extended his hand to support the manifestation of devotion and culture back then, there was a symbolic resonance in the protection and survival witnessed on Saturday in Pennsylvania. "It prompts reflection on the interconnectedness of events and the mysterious ways in which faith and actions intertwine," he said.

Legacy and gratitude

He said that the legacy of Donald Trump's support for the Rath Yatra remains embedded in the annals of ISKCON's history. It serves as a testament to the power of generosity and goodwill, transcending boundaries and beliefs. Today, as the world witnesses the festival with renewed vigour and Trump faces challenges of a different nature, the narrative comes full circle—a reminder of how acts of kindness and moments of divine grace can resonate across time and circumstances.

"As devotees and observers alike reflect on this poignant connection between past and present, one cannot help but marvel at the intricate tapestry of human endeavours and spiritual currents that define our shared existence. Donald Trump's pivotal role in the Jagannath Rathayatra saga stands as a testament to the enduring impact of benevolence and the unexpected ways in which history unfolds," wrote Das. "In essence, from facilitating Rath Yatra to perhaps receiving a form of divine protection, Trump's journey with Lord Jagannath continues to inspire and provoke contemplation on the timeless interplay of faith, generosity, and the unseen forces that shape our lives," he added.

Also Read: VIDEO: Trump arrives in Wisconsin, Republican to formally announce him as Presidential candidate