Trump expresses gratitude to US Secret Service for keeping him safe: 'Job done was absolutely outstanding'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump

Florida: Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who faced a second assassination attempt within two months, expressed gratitude to the well-wishers, especially the US Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office. Calling the action by the Secret Service agents "absolutely outstanding", and thanked the agents for their "incredible job" at Trump International in keeping him, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, safe.

"I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes - It was certainly an interesting day! Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE. THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!" Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL Donald Trump's first post on his Truth Social account

In an email to supporters, Trump said: "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumours start spiralling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” He wrote: “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!"

FBI explains what happened at West Palm Beach

During a press briefing, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it appeared to be an assassination attempt on Sunday (September 15) while he was golfing on his course in West Palm Beach, Florida. Law enforcement officials said during an afternoon press conference that the gunman was in some bushes near the property line of the golf course when Secret Service agents, who were clearing holes ahead of where Trump was playing, spotted a rifle barrel in the bushes.

Agents engaged the gunman and fired at least four rounds of ammunition around 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT). The gunman then dropped his rifle, two backpacks and other items and fled in a black Nissan car.

A witness, the sheriff said, saw the gunman and managed to take photos of his car and license plate. The gunman was spotted about 400 to 500 yards (365 to 457 meters) from where Trump was playing, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said, adding: "The Secret Service did exactly what should have been done.”

Authorities then sent out an alert to statewide agencies with the information on the vehicle, which led to sheriff’s deputies in neighbouring Martin County apprehending the suspect on I-95.

Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago

Meanwhile, Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach where he lives, according to a person familiar with Trump’s movements who was not authorized to discuss them publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear how the development would affect his schedule or campaign dynamics. Trump was set to speak from Florida about cryptocurrency live on Monday night on the social media site X and had stops planned Tuesday and Wednesday in Michigan and on New York’s Long Island.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: Donald Trump faces second 'assassination attempt' in two months, says 'will never surrender'