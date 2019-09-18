Image Source : AP Donald Trump orders 'substantial' new sanctions on Iran

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he has ordered "substantial" new sanctions on Iran, marking the latest escalation of tensions between the two countries following the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

"I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!" Trump tweeted.

He has yet to definitively state that Tehran was behind the attack on the Saudi oil facilities, but others in his administration have blamed Tehran, which has denied involvement.

It wasn't clear to whom the sanctions would apply.