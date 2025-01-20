Donald Trump inauguration: Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Zuckerberg together for Trump 2.0 | Video

Follow us on Image Source : X Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk seen in one frame at Trump's inauguration.

Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Monday saw all big names in one frame attending the swearing-in of the 47th United States President. Among them, major tech players including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai were all seen attending the remarkable return of Trump in the White House.

Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House. "The golden age of America begins right now," Trump said in his inaugural address.

Will put America first: Trump

"From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer," he said.

The 78-year-old Republican leader vowed to put America "first". "The scales of justice will be re-balanced. The vicious, violent and unfair weaponisation of the justice department and government will end," he said.

Trump storms back to White House with a strongman persona with the vision of an all-powerful presidency and also with a promise to aggressively reset US policies in a range of domains including immigration, tariffs, and energy.

"I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States," Trump said in his oath.

PM Modi congratulates 'dear friend' Trump on inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his historic inauguration and said he looks forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both the countries as well as to shape a better future for the world.

Modi said in a post on X, "Congratulations my dear friend President Donald Trump on your historic inauguration as the 47th president of the United States!"

"I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!" he added.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)