Donald Trump inauguration: Foreign leaders to attend ceremony for first time in US history, here's full list

Donald Trump inauguration: Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday (January 20). Vice President-elect JD Vance will also take the oath of office, signalling the beginning of a new administration. The theme of this year's ceremonies is "Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise". For the first time in US history, a president-elect will welcome foreign leaders for one of the most American political traditions — the peaceful transfer of power. As per the information, Trump has sent invitations to several key leaders to attend his swearing-in ceremony. No heads of state have previously made an official visit to the US for the inauguration.

When Donald Trump first arrived in Washington in 2017, ahead of his initial inauguration, he was an outsider to the political establishment. As the only US President without prior experience in public office or the military, his approach to governance was uncertain. Fast forward to today, Trump returns to power for a second term, bringing with him the experience of four years in the Oval Office and a markedly different team.

The political landscape has shifted significantly, with both chambers of Congress now dominated by Republicans aligned with his vision. Trump has also left a lasting imprint on the judiciary, having appointed numerous justices to the Supreme Court and federal courts nationwide. On the international front, many world leaders who previously opposed him have either exited the stage or shown a greater willingness to engage with his administration.

List of foreign leaders to attend Trump's inauguration

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on behalf of President Xi Jinping Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni French President Emmanuel Macron Argentinian President Javier Milei Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa Paraguayan President Santiago Pena

Trump's plans for his for second term

It should be mentioned here that Donald Trump has promised sweeping actions in his second administration. The president-elect has outlined a wide-ranging agenda that blends traditional conservative approaches to taxes, regulation and cultural issues with a more populist bent on trade and a shift in America's international role. Trump's agenda also would scale back federal government efforts on civil rights and expand presidential powers.

(With inputs from AP)

