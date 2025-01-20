Donald Trump family tree: Grandfather was a barber, maternal grandparents were fishermen

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

As Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, his family will be present at the inauguration event on January 20. His family members include his wife, Melania Trump; daughter Ivanka Trump; and sons Trump Junior and Eric Trump.

Since Donald Trump is going to assume one of the most powerful offices in the world, his family history and life before joining active politics have also garnered attention.

Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946, in New York to real estate developer Frederick Christ Trump Sr. and Scottish immigrant Mary Anne MacLeod Trump.

According to a report, Trump's parents, Frederick Christ Trump Sr. and Mary Anne MacLeod, had five children named: Maryanne, Elizabeth, Fred Jr., Donald, and Robert. Trump is the fourth among the five children of his parents.

Notably, his mother used to work as a house help before marrying Fred Trump.

The report adds Friedrich Trump and Elizabeth Christ Trump were the President-elect's grandparents. Trump's grandfather was a German barber who also worked as a restaurant owner and tried his hand at the real estate business.

Both Friedrich Trump and Elizbeth Christ Trump were born in Southwest Germany. In his early days in the 1880s, Friedrich came to the US in search of earning opportunities.

Donald Trump's maternal grandfather was Malcolm MacLeod, and his maternal grandmother was Mary MacLeod. They worked as fishermen in Scotland.

Trump, the oldest person in US history to be elected president, has gone from being a businessman, real estate tycoon and reality TV star to becoming the country's first former US President to be declared a convicted felon.

And after surviving two assassination bids during his 2024 campaign, the 78-year-old remained unstoppable with American voters giving him a second term.

In the process, he shattered the dream of the Democratic Party, as well as that of millions of Kamala Harris supporters, to finally have the first woman President in the White House.