'You are not allowed to use it': Donald Trump's cryptic remark on word 'Indian' goes viral | Video

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters that they were “not allowed” to use the word “Indian” and only Indians want this word to be used for them.

“You’re not allowed to use the word ‘Indian’ anymore. The only ones that want you to do it are the Indians. I will never tell you to change,” he said while answering a question.

This word is linked to a historical mistake, when Christopher Columbus thought he had reached India, and because of this misunderstanding Native Americans came to be called ‘Indians.’ Some tribal members still continue to use this term today, while many others want to abandon it because they consider it racially inappropriate and incorrect.

Netizens fuel debate

Trump’s remark has initiated a debate on social media, with users decoding the exact meaning of his comments.

“He's talking about native Americans not Indians in south asia,” a user posted.

Deciphering the remark in his way, another said, “Mr Trump we are proud Indians”.

Several users have sought help from AI-powered assistant Grok to understand the context of Trump’s comment.

Trump threatens to “permanently pause” immigration

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he plans to “permanently pause” immigration from all “third world” countries and deport foreign nationals considered a “security risk.” This move comes as his administration steps up immigration enforcement following the killing of a National Guard member by an Afghan national.

The administration stated it will carry out a thorough review of all Green Cards issued to immigrants from countries deemed a potential concern.

“Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many. I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.