Donald Trump calls Zohran Mamdani's victory address 'very angry', warns he's off to a bad start New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani urged his supporters to go beyond opposing Donald Trump personally, calling for the dismantling of the structures that allowed his political ascent.

New Delhi:

Donald Trump, US President, has sharply criticised New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s fiery victory speech, describing it as “a very angry address” and cautioning that such an attitude could damage the incoming mayor’s relationship with Washington.

In an interview with Fox News in Miami on Wednesday (November 5), Trump said Mamdani appeared confrontational in his remarks. “Yeah, I thought it was a very angry speech, certainly angry toward me. And I think he should be very nice to me. You know, I’m the one that sort of has to approve a lot of things coming to him. So he’s off to a bad start,” Trump said.

Mamdani’s victory speech takes aim at Trump

During his victory address on election night, Zohran Mamdani- an immigrant and progressive politician- delivered a passionate speech that directly challenged President Trump and the political establishment.

Declaring that New York would remain “a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant,” Mamdani framed his win as a rebuke of Trump’s policies and rhetoric. He pledged to hold exploitative landlords accountable, strengthen labor protections, and confront what he described as a culture of corruption benefiting wealthy elites.

Mamdani also told supporters that defeating Trump required dismantling the very systems that enabled him to rise to power. Addressing the president directly, he said, “So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”

Trump warns Mamdani to show ‘respect’ to Washington

President Trump responded firmly, calling Mamdani’s comments “a very dangerous statement” and warning that the newly elected mayor must show respect toward the federal administration.

“He has to be a little bit respectful of Washington because if he’s not, he doesn’t have a chance of succeeding,” Trump said. The president added that while he does not necessarily want Mamdani to succeed politically, he wants “the city to succeed.”

When asked if he would reach out to Mamdani to open lines of communication, Trump said the initiative should come from the mayor-elect. “I think he should reach out. I’m here. We’ll see what happens. But I would think that it would be more appropriate for him to reach out to us,” he remarked.

Trump labels Mamdani a ‘communist’

Continuing his criticism, President Trump labeled Mamdani a “communist” and questioned whether his policies could work. “Communism or the concept of communism has not worked for thousands of years,” he said. “I tend to doubt it’s going to work this time.”

Despite his strong rhetoric, Trump added that he remains emotionally invested in New York’s future. “I’m so torn, because I would like to see the new mayor do well, because I love New York. I really love New York,” he said.