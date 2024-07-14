Shooting at Donald Trump’s rally being investigated as assassination attempt: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Former US President Donald Trump

The attack on former US President Donald Trump is being seen as an assassination attempt as shots were fired in his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 13), two law enforcement officials said. The suspected gunman was killed and at least one attendee of the event was killed in the incident. The Secret Service said two spectators were critically injured.

The shooter was not an attendee at the rally and was gunned down by the Secret Service counterassault team. The heavily armed tactical team travels everywhere with the president and major party nominees and is meant to confront any active threats while other agents focus on safeguarding and evacuating the person at the center of protection.

The law enforcement recovered an AR-style rifle at the scene, according to a third person familiar with the matter.

It’s still not clear yet whether Trump was struck by gunfire or was injured as he was pulled to the ground by agents.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose department oversees the Secret Service, said officials were engaged with the Biden and Trump campaigns and “taking every possible measure to ensure their safety and security.”

PM Modi condemns attack on Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 14) condemned the attack on "friend" Donald Trump and wished him speedy recovery. He expressed deep concerns over the attack and said that violence has no place in politics and democracies.

"Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," PM Modi posted on X.