DK Shivakumar as Karnataka deputy CM: When asked, 'are you upset?', here's what he said

State president DK Shivakumar was credited for the party's super show in the polls, however, senior party leader and former CM Siddaramaiah was picked as Karnataka chief minister.

May 18, 2023
DK Shivakumar News: After days of suspense, the Congress on Thursday finally named Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM and DK Shivakumar as deputy CM. After registering a comprehensive victory (the party won 135 seats) in the just concluded Karnataka Assembly election, the Congress found itself in a spot of bother over whom to pick for the CM post. 

State president DK Shivakumar was credited for the party's super show in the polls, however, senior party leader and former CM Siddaramaiah also weighed in. During the hectic parleys within the party since May 13, when the election results were announced, both leaders were seen pushing their case with the party's high command in New Delhi.

On Thursday, after Siddaramaiah was picked as CM and when journalists asked DK Shivakumar whether he was upset at being made the deputy, he said," Why should I be upset? There is a long way to go." 

