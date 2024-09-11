Did Kamala Harris wear earphones during US Presidential debate? Here's the truth behind social media claims

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US Presidential Debate: Kamala Harris during the September 10 debate with Donald Trump.

New Delhi: Democratic candidate Kamala Harris put her Republican rival Donald Trump on the defensive in a combative presidential debate on Tuesday with a stream of attacks on his fitness for office, his support of abortion restrictions and his myriad legal woes.

What do social media users claim?

However, some social media users argued that Harris was wearing an earpiece, not earrings. The users claimed Harris was using the earphones as an assistance during the debate. "Rumors are circulating that Kamala Harris was wearing audio earrings and being fed lines. Isn't this against the debate rules?, a social media user asked.

"I think Kamala did a great job tonight in the debate against Trump, who I think is a great orator and debater himself. But her earrings intrigued me a lot. Maybe because I got reminded of similar-looking ones from some tech article on an earphone that looks like earrings," a social media user wrote on X.

A social media page, Election 2024, claimed Harris was seen wearing an earring developed by Nova Audio Earrings first seen at CES 2023. The page claimed the earring has audio transmission capabilities and acts as a discreet earpiece. "Kamala Harris confirms claims that a candidate against Trump gets to break all debate rules," read the post.

What's the truth behind the viral social media claims?

But, here is the fact: The earrings, which social media users dubbed "earphones", are actually an ornament and not an electronic device. According to media reports, Harris wears South Sea Pearl Earrings, from the Tiffany Hardwear collection. She was wearing the same earrings during the US Presidential debate on September 10, Tuesday.

Image Source : WHATKAMALAWOREThe earrings are made of 18K gold and feature 9 – 10mm South Sea Pearls.

Image Source : WHATKAMALAWORE Harris also wears the Graduated Link Necklace (500) from the collection

Then, what are NOVA H1 Audio Earrings as claimed on social media?

According to the brand, NOVA H1 Audio Earrings are the first clip-on earphones on the planet. These Earrings are fully packed with the latest technology embedded in real pearls to provide you with music, phone calls and digital assistants all day long. Like conventional earrings, the NOVA H1 are placed on the earlobes and projects the sound from inside the pearl straight into your ear canal.

Image Source : NOVA H1 AUDIO EARRINGSNOVA H1 Audio Earrings

Two tiny high-end microphones are integrated into each Earring providing the user with crystal clear phone calls and wind-noise cancellation.

The NOVA H1 Audio Earrings consist of a real pearl mounted on a silver or a gold-plated silver clip. The Audio Earrings are nickel-free and come in two versions – clip-on or with a stud for those with pierced ears, according to Kickstart.

