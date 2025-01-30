Did Biden administration want to kill Putin? Tucker Carlson makes shocking claim

Follow us on Image Source : AP Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden

Tucker Carlson, a popular US journalist and former Fox News personality, has made shocking claims saying that the United States attempted to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin when Joe Biden was the US President. The allegation was made in the latest episode of "The Tucker Carlson Show." However, no concrete evidence was given to substantiate the allegations. The statement from Carlson has attracted reactions, including that of Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. In his response Peskov asserted that the Russian president is well protected from potential threats. He said that the Russian special services take all the necessary measures to ensure public safety and the safety of all those under state protection.

Attempt to assassinate Putin would have led to catastrophic consequences: Russia

Another reaction came from Russian Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, who adopted a more aggressive tone, implying that any attempt to assassinate Putin would have led to catastrophic consequences, including a potential nuclear war.

In his Telegram post, Volodin said that the plot to assassinate Putin, or even mere discussion of it, is a crime, as he asserted that it comes as a threat to global security. He urged international institutions to view it as a basis for an investigation. He also urged the Russian people to understand the gravity of the situation and the challenges their country is facing.

Trump looks to end Russia-Ukraine war

Moreover, after Trump assumed the presidency, he many times indicated he would help stop the war in Ukraine. In the latest statement, Trump said he would speak to Putin about the cessation of hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv. Earlier, Putin said that Russia is ready for talks with the US on a broad range of issues. Speaking to reporters, Trump said that he has spoken to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and wants to speak to his Russian counterpart, adding, "They would like to see an end to the war. I think President Putin would like to see an end to the war too."

