Delhi blast: Panic in Pak after PM Modi vows action; Minister Asif flags economic constraint Preliminary investigations suggest links between the Delhi attack and Pakistan-based terror organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. This has heightened concerns in Pakistan about the possibility of a large-scale retaliatory response from India.

New Delhi:

Pakistan is in panic following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vow of decisive action against those responsible for the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort. The Indian government officially declared the incident a terror attack on Wednesday, with PM Modi emphasising for the second time within 24 hours that the terrorists and their masterminds will face severe consequences.

Preliminary probe point to Pakistan-based terror groups

Preliminary investigations suggest links between the Delhi attack and Pakistan-based terror organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. This has heightened concerns in Pakistan about the possibility of a large-scale retaliatory response from India.

High-level meeting in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a high-level meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari and top cabinet ministers to discuss the situation. The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, among others.

Ahead of the meeting, several members of the Pakistani cabinet reportedly stated that the country is now in a “state of war” with India. Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the India–Pakistan conflict that began in May has not truly ended, and that tensions along the border have intensified again following the Delhi blast.

Defence Minister Asif warns of economic constraints

The fear of an Indian strike has grown so severe that even Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has backed away from talk of war. During the meeting, Asif reportedly told PM Sharif that Pakistan’s financial condition does not allow it to wage war against either India or Afghanistan.

PM Modi holds ardent meetings

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives in the terrorist attack near Lal Quila Metro Station. On Monday evening, a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20, claiming 12 lives and injuring several others.

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) convened to review the situation following the Delhi blast. Key members of the CCS, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, participated in the deliberations.

During the meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, the Cabinet paid tribute to the victims and observed a two-minute silence. The Cabinet strongly condemned the attack and directed that the investigation be conducted with utmost urgency to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.