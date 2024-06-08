Danish PM Mette Frederiksen attacked in Copenhagen, suspect arrested

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS (FILE PHOTO) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

The Denmark Police arrested a man in connection with the attack on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a Copenhagen square on Friday, June 7. The incident, which follows a surge in attacks against politicians worldwide, left the Danish PM in shock. However, she managed to leave the scene without any visible injuries.

The Copenhagen police, without providing any significant details about the attack, confirmed that an incident involving the prime minister had occurred on Friday evening. "We have one person arrested in the case, which we are now investigating. At this time, we have no further comments or remarks on the case," the police stated.

The Danish Prime Minister's office, in a statement also commented on the incident. "Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet Square in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested. The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident," the PM's office said.

Further, while the Danish government did not provide an official account of the incident, eyewitnesses present at the time have elaborated on the details of the attack. As quoted by newspaper BT, eyewitnesses said they had seen Frederiksen arrive at the square while they were sitting by a nearby fountain just before 6:00 pm (1600 GMT).

"A man came by in the opposite direction and gave her a hard shove on the shoulder, causing her to fall to the side. While it was a strong push, Frederiksen did not hit the ground," they added.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that this isn't the first attack against any EU leader. Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot four times at close range as he greeted supporters after a government meeting in the central town of Handlova. Fico, however, survived the assassination attempt.

'Despicable act'

Further, several international leaders have condemned the attack on the Danish Prime Minister. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson taking to X (formerly Twitter) said, “I have been informed that Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been attacked in the street. For me, Mette is a very good colleague and wise partner. I sincerely hope that she is fine. An attack on a democratically elected leader is also an attack on our democracy. Tonight, my thoughts and those of my family are with her.”

"Deeply shocked by the assault on my colleague and friend Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen. I strongly condemn any form of violence against democratically elected leaders in our free societies. My thoughts are with you, and I wish you strength during this difficult time," wrote Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on X.

EU chief Charles Michel and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Friday also condemned the attack on Frederiksen.

READ MORE | Denmark's new King Frederik kisses Queen Mary as he's proclaimed monarch I WATCH

READ MORE | Denmark's Crown Princess Mary set to become first Australian-born Queen: All you need to know