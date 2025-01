Czech Republic: Fire in restaurant kills 6 people, leaves six others injured | Video

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL/X Fire in U Kojota restaurant, Czech Republic

A fire broke out in a restaurant being identified as U Kojota in northern Czech Republic, killing six people and leaving six others with serious injuries, officials said on Sunday. Firefighters said the U Kojota restaurant in the city of Most, some 100 kilometers (63 miles) north of Prague, was still open when the fire started before midnight Saturday.

Police and firefighters said the likely cause was a gas heater that overturned. Social media users have shared unverifed videos of what they claim belong to the accident.

It took more than 60 firefighters until 1 a.m. to get the fire under control. The injured were treated in hospitals in Most and nearby cities. An investigation was underway.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan, who visited the site Sunday morning, said some 30 people were evacuated from the restaurant and a nearby apartment house.

Most Mayor Marek Hrvol said it was the worst such tragedy in the city's recent history.

(With AP inputs)