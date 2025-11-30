Cyclone Ditwah devastation: Sri Lanka issues flood alerts as death count rises to 159 Cyclone Ditwah devastation: National Disaster Relief Centre's Jayathissa Munasinghe updated that Cyclone Ditwah's fury has impacted 774,724 people from 217,263 families across 25 districts, with 100,898 individuals from 27,494 families now sheltered in 798 relief centers amid ongoing floods.

Sri Lanka grapples with the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which triggered catastrophic floods and landslides killing 159 people and leaving 203 missing, prompting fresh flood warnings for Colombo's eastern suburbs on Sunday morning (November 30).​

Kelani River surge prompts evacuations amid public reluctance

Colombo District Secretary Prasanna Ginige issued alerts due to the Kelani River swelling to dangerous levels from upper central hill runoff, converting schools in vulnerable areas into relief centers for displaced residents. Despite urgent evacuation orders, officials report significant hesitation among locals to leave homes, complicating rescue efforts in the capital's outskirts. The cyclone's heavy rains continue feeding the river, exacerbating risks in low-lying eastern suburbs.​

Massive relief operations shelter over 1,22,000 amid international aid

National Disaster Relief Centre assistant secretary Jayathissa Munasinghe revealed 8,33,985 people from 234,503 families affected, with 1,22,822 individuals from 34,198 families sheltered across 919 centers. Special government directives authorize extra spending for relief, following President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's nationwide emergency declaration after Saturday's toll update. Japan joins India, the US, and Maldives by dispatching a JICA assessment team with medical personnel, tents, and blankets.​

Cyclone Ditwah exits toward Tamil Nadu, light showers forecast

Meteorological Director General Athula Karunanayake confirmed Ditwah entering Tamil Nadu's coast 150 km from Jaffna by 8 AM, predicting only light showers for Sri Lanka with no major threats ahead. The Disaster Management Centre coordinates ongoing searches across districts like Badulla (41 deaths), Nuwara Eliya, and Kandy (51 deaths, 67 missing), where landslides claimed most lives amid over 300mm rains. Power outages hit 25-30 per cent of regions, shutting hydropower plants and destroying thousands of homes.​