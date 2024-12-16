Cyclone Chido devastates France’s Mayotte, close to a thousand feared dead

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rescue workers carry out a operation near a damaged building in the aftermath of Cyclone Chido

Cyclone Chido which hit the French territory of Mayotte, killed several hundreds and may run close to thousands, the island’s top government official informed. The widespread destruction hit the French archipelago sweeping through French territory in the Indian Ocean bringing winds of more than 200km/h (124mph) and damaging makeshift housing, government buildings and a hospital.

Mayotte Prefect François-Xavier Bieuville told TV station Mayotte la 1ere that some ‘several hundreds’ are feared dead and the figure can even be close to thousands ‘given the violence of this event’. However, he could not confirm the figure.

He said that this was the worst cyclone to have fit France in the past 90 years. The French Interior Ministry confirmed at least 11 deaths and more than 250 injuries earlier Sunday but said that was expected to increase substantially.

Bieuville said it was extremely difficult to get an exact number of deaths and injuries after Mayotte was pummeled by the intense tropical cyclone on Saturday, causing major damage to public infrastructure, including the airport, flattening neighbourhoods and knocking out electricity supplies.

France rushed rescue teams and supplies to its largely poor overseas department in the Indian Ocean that has suffered widespread destruction.

(With inputs from AP)