COVID: Global pandemic caseload tops 402.8 million

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 402.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.77 million and vaccinations to over 10.11 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday (February 10) morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 402,898,166 and 5,775,328, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,118,376,651.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 77,258,879 and 912,208, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,410,976 infections and 505,279 deaths), followed by Brazil (26,972,914 infections and 635,421 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (21,177,663), the UK (18,123,153), Russia (13,128,679, Turkey (12,554,674), Italy (11,847,436), Germany (11,651,609), Spain (10,502,141), Argentina (8,675,327), Iran (6,696,927), Colombia (5,994,301), the Netherlands (5,524,764), Poland (5,258,785) and Mexico (5,167,110), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (330,609), Mexico (309,884), Peru (207,312), the UK (159,503), Italy (149,896), Indonesia (144,719), Colombia (136,404), France (134,609), Iran (133,164), Argentina (123,444), Germany (119,282), Ukraine (108,668) and Poland (107,204).

