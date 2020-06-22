Image Source : PIXABAY COVID-19 vaccine discovered, claim Nigerian scientists

Scientists from Nigeria have made the claim that they have discovered the first preventive vaccine against novel coronavirus, the local media reported on Sunday. "It is our passion to be a solution provider to such a global pandemic, and we are ready to throw our weights behind the team and make the vaccine a reality," news website Leadership quoted the leader of the COVID-19 Research Group, Dr. Oladipo Kolawole as saying.

"The vaccine is real. We have validated it several times. It is targeted at Africans, but will also work for other races. It will work. It cannot be faked. This is a result of the determination. It took a lot of scientific efforts. The population of those that need vaccines is more than those that need drugs. That is why the research focused on a vaccine," Kolawole told reporters at Adeleke University in Nigeria

Kalawole further stated that the team collected samples from across Africa to reach to a conclusion as to what is the best potential vaccine candidate.

He also said that it would take a minimum of 18 months to release vaccine for widespread use, due to a large amount of research, analysis and approvals required by medical authorities.

Coronavirus cases have crossed the 9 million marks with over 4.5 lakh people dying due to the illness.

