Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev is today performing water yoga to keep yourself cool and destressed. By performing water yoga, you can get yourself re-energized and get rid of heat-related illnesses. According to Swami Ramdev, water yoga asanas will help reduce fat, re-energise kidney, liver and several body organs. Water yoga and bhastrika pranayam help us maintain our respiratory functions and provides positive energy. Yoga helps us all to keep ourselves healthy and fit. Including 40 minutes to 1 hour yoga in your daily routine will help reduce hypertension and several other illnesses. Stay home, stay safe and keep doing yoga | Watch LIVE with Swami Ramdev

Water yoga is a young form of yoga where asanas are performed in water. But the postures are often tweaked, according to what can be done in this medium, like any other aqua exercise.