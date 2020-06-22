Monday, June 22, 2020
     
  Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour
Coronavirus cases across the globe have crossed 9 million mark as the large-scale hunt for vaccines and drugs which could curb COVID-19. Over 470,000 people have died of the illness worldwide. Indiatvnews.com brings to you all the live updates.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2020 8:41 IST
Coronavirus cases across the globe have crossed 9 million mark as the large-scale hunt for vaccines and drugs which could curb COVID-19. Over 470,000 people have died of the illness worldwide. We are hearing of new drugs hitting the market every day and new studies finding better and better results as the research continues. In other news, the situation between India and China continues to be tense. The situation is also tense at the DMZ between North and South Korea. Indiatvnews.com brings to you all the live updates. 

 

  • Jun 22, 2020 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga guru tells tips to perform water yoga

    Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev is today performing water yoga to keep yourself cool and destressed. By performing water yoga, you can get yourself re-energized and get rid of heat-related illnesses. According to Swami Ramdev, water yoga asanas will help reduce fat, re-energise kidney, liver and several body organs. Water yoga and bhastrika pranayam help us maintain our respiratory functions and provides positive energy. Yoga helps us all to keep ourselves healthy and fit. Including 40 minutes to 1 hour yoga in your daily routine will help reduce hypertension and several other illnesses. Stay home, stay safe and keep doing yoga | Watch LIVE with Swami Ramdev

    Water yoga is a young form of yoga where asanas are performed in water. But the postures are often tweaked, according to what can be done in this medium, like any other aqua exercise.

  • Jun 22, 2020 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    COVID-19 Morning Brief: Over 9 million infected across the world

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news as well as the rest of the breaking news from India and across the world with me, Sidhant Mamtany and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sushmita Panda and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter  @himaanshus@ShashBhandari  @vani_mehrotra , @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed  9 million, including more than 470,000 fatalities. More than 4,800,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Worst Impacted countries

    Apart from India, the countries worst impacted by COVID-19 are, 

    Name COVID-19 cases

    COVID-19 deaths
    USA 2,356,657 122,241
    Brazil 1,086,990 50,659
    Russia 584,680 8,111
    UK 304,311 42,632
    Spain 293,352 28,323

