India is fighting a two-front war against China, one with the virus and other with PLA: Kejriwal 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the nation needs to fight as one if it wants to win against coronavirus. Speaking in a press conference, Kejriwal asserted that India is fighting a two-front war against China which it will win at all cost.

"India is fighting a two-front war against China. One with the virus sent by China and the other one on the border (with the PLA). Our soldiers are fighting on the border while our doctors and other medical staff are fighting against the virus. We must stand by our soldiers and we must stand by our doctors," Kejriwal said.

India will not back down from a fight, Kejriwal reiterated.

Giving an update on Delhi's COVID-19 situation, Kejriwal said that in the last one week only 1,000 new active cases have been added in the national capital. "One week ago we had 24,000 active cases in Delhi. Today the number has increased to 25,000. We have managed to, at least temporarily contain the spread in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

He further added," We have tripled the testing in Delhi. Earlier we used to do 5,000 tests a day, now we are doing 18,000 tests a day in Delhi. Some people faced problems in getting tested in the initial stages. Now you will face no such problem. We have got good support from the Central government. With their help, we have also started antigen testing in Delhi. This is a way of getting quick results."

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has come up with a new method to support those who might be in need of oxygen after contracting the virus. "For all those who will be in home isolation. We will give an oxy pulse meter to each patient. You can check your own oxygen with that meter. If your oxygen level runs low, call us, we will bring an oxygen concentrator to your home. If required you will be hospitalized," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister assured the people that there is no more scarcity of beds in the capital and that the government is working day and night to make sure that preparations are made to counter any eventuality.

Coronavirus cases reported in Delhi have crossed 60,000, out of these 25,000 cases are active while about 33,000 patients have recovered.

