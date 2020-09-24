Coronavirus came from a China lab on purpose: Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Chinese virologist makes explosive claims against Beijing on coronavirus outbreak.

Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan, who was among the first whistleblowers to claim that coronavirus was man-made in Wuhan Laboratory, has once again said, "the virus comes from a lab on purpose".

In an interview to WION, Dr Li-Meng Yanm has made several explosive revelations about the Chinese government and how it is influencing the whole world with its money and power.

Further speaking to WION, Dr Li-Meng Yan said she has worked in Hong Kong for many years and all her experience, knowledge can tell that the Chinese communist Party's money and power influence the world, far more beyond our imagination.

Dr Li-Meng Yan claimed that the Chinese government was aware about the spread of coronavirus.

Responding to whether she thinks that the Chinese government could influence studies, research on coronavirus, Dr Li-Meng Yan said, "Of course, of course"... adding she had been there for many years and knew people across a vast network.

Dr Li-Meng Yan also mentioned that following her claims and revelations, the Chinese government is now trying to tarnish her image through cyberattack, social media and by intimadating her family.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage