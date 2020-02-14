Kim Jong-Un shoots dead officer for violating coronavirus quarantine zone; exiles another

Image Source : AP Kim Jong-Un shoots dead official for using public bath during quarantine zone; exiles another

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un ordered the killing of a trade official after the man visited a public bath while he was told to remain in a quarantined zone as a precaution to coronavirus infection spread. As per South Korean media reports, the trade official was shot dead instantly as he broke the quarantine.

He was reportedly in the quarantine zone after his travels to China.

His execution came after Kim Jong-Un made a decree that the country would deal with anyone breaking the quarantine zone with a stringint military law. Reports suggest the North Korea is isolating anyone who has gone to or has come in contact with anyone who has been to China in recent times. This is being done as a bid to avoid coronavirus at all costs.

Reports have also suggested that another official who tried to cover up his travels to China has been exiled to a farm as per the orders of Kim Jong-Un.