Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2020 8:36 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 28 million, including more than 907,000 fatalities. More than 20,095,952 patients are reported to have recovered.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work.

Live updates :Breaking news, September 10

  • Sep 10, 2020 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    IAF will formally induct Rafale aircraft at Air Force Station, Ambala, today

    Indian Air Force will formally induct Rafale aircraft at Air Force Station, Ambala, today. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the 'Golden Arrows'

     

  • Sep 10, 2020 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Red line of Delhi Metro is operational from today

    Red Line (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal) of the Delhi Metro is operational from today; Visuals from Kashmere Gate metro station. Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre) & Blue Line (Dwarka Sec21-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), Pink Line (Majilis Park-Shiv Vihar), Green Line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig Hoshiar Singh) & Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh) also operational now. 

  • Sep 10, 2020 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to meet Chinese State Councilor

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to meet Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at 6PM today in Moscow, Russia on the sidelines of SCO meet. 

  • Sep 10, 2020 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to ease mental depression

    Yog Guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to ease mental depression | WATCH NOW

  • Sep 10, 2020 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 28 million, death toll crosses 9.07 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 28 million, including more than 907,000 fatalities. More than 20,095,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA 6,514,231
    India 4,367,436
    Brazil 4,165,124
    Russia 1,035,789
    Peru 691,575

