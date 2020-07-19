Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Sunday, July 19, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2020 8:46 IST
  • Jul 19, 2020 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Five people died, 18 injured after private bus hit another vehicle at Agra - Lucknow Expressway

    Kannauj: Five people died, at least 18 injured after a private bus hit another vehicle at Agra - Lucknow Expressway this morning. The injured have been taken to a hospital. The bus was going from Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi when the accident occured

    .

     

  • Jul 19, 2020 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall this morning

    Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from Noida Sector 10.

  • Jul 19, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asana to stay away from diseases during Monsoon season

    Yoga guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to stay away from diseases during monsoon diseases | WATCH NOW

  • Jul 19, 2020 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the national capital

    Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the national capital; visuals from Teen Murti Marg.

  • Jul 19, 2020 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 14.4 million, death toll crosses 6.04 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 14.4 million, including more than 604,000 fatalities. More than 8,611,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA     3,833,271
    India    1,077,864
    Russia     765,437
    South Africa    350,879
    Peru     349,500

