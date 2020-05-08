Friday, May 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to maintain good health, fight coronavirus
Live now

Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to maintain good health, fight coronavirus

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 3.9 million, including more than 270,000 fatalities. More than 1,341,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2020 8:03 IST
coronavirus
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking news

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 3.9 million, including more than 270,000 fatalities. More than 1,341,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Indiatvnews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus:

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Coronavirus, May 8

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 08, 2020 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to maintain good health, fight coronavirus

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to maintain good health, fight coronavirus| Watch here: 

  • May 08, 2020 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Coronavirus in Assam: Update

    Active cases: 18

    Death toll: 01

    Number of recovered patients: 34

  • May 08, 2020 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Coronavirus updates: Global overview

    • France's lockdown phase-out will begin May 11
    • Four-year-old llama named Winter could hold the key to a cure
    • Russia reports new record daily rise in coronavirus cases
    • PPE gowns ordered from Turkey do not meet British safety standards
    • Japan approves antiviral drug remdesivir
    • Tanzania’s president claim that the country’s tests are faulty has been refuted 
    • European nations prepare for 'second wave' after easing lockdown
  • May 08, 2020 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    More than 1,341,000 COVID-19 infected patients recovered so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Rashi Hardaha and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sidhant Mamtany and Sushmita Panda. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @rashihardaha@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais @smamtany and @sushmitapanda for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 3.9 million, including more than 270,000 fatalities. More than 1,341,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 76,928
    Italy- 29,958
    Spain- 26,070
    France- 25,987
    United Kingdom- 30,615
    Belgium - 8,415

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 52,900-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Saturday evening, the death toll stood at 1,783

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X